Advertisement

Michigan reports 1 more coronavirus death, 465 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 1 more coronavirus death and 465 new cases on Monday.
Michigan health officials reported 1 more coronavirus death and 465 new cases on Monday.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1 more coronavirus death and 465 new cases on Monday.

There have been at least 6,325 deaths and 93,185 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 18* more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported. (Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 14 additional deaths identified by this methodology.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 1,121 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 796 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 68 (+0) deaths and 1,530 (+5) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 (+0) deaths and 363 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 10 (+0) deaths and 637 (+15) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Universities scramble to deal with virus outbreaks

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials at universities around the United States are scrambling to deal with COVID-19 clusters at the start of the fall semester.

National

University of Alabama students partying at bars without masks sparks concern

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
University of Alabama partying at bars without masks prompted the university's athletic director to voice concerns over whether campus can stay healthy for fall sports, including football.

National Politics

Amid outcry, postmaster general to testify before House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

National

Lawmakers to scrutinize USPS issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the Postal Service.

Latest News

National Politics

Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.

Coronavirus

‘Horrifying’ data glitch skews key Iowa coronavirus metrics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The glitch means the Iowa Department of Public Health has inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case, according to Dana Jones, an Iowa City nurse practitioner who uncovered the problem.

Coronavirus

Arizona school district postpones start of school after teachers refuse to return amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

Coronavirus

Arizona school district forced to delay opening after teachers refuse to work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
chers in one Arizona school district refused to go back to the classroom on Monday.

Coronavirus

CVS, Walgreens enact COVID precautions for in-store flu shots

Updated: 3 hours ago
CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will check temperatures, screen for other symptoms and wear face shields for the first time while giving flu shots.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.1%.