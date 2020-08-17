Man charged in May motorcycle crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a motorcycle crash that left his passenger seriously hurt.

It happened back on May 21 in Mishawaka, near East Jefferson Boulevard and North Byrkit Street.

Police say the motorcycle went up onto the curb and crashed.

The passenger on the motorcycle suffered multiple fractures.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Lucas Packer, admitted to drinking and using marijuana earlier that day.

He is charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule one or two substance in the blood.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.