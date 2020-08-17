Indiana reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 6 more coronavirus deaths and 603 new cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.1%. (Sunday: 8%. Saturday: 7.7%. Friday: 7.6%. Thursday: 7.8%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.7%.)

At least 2,926 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 81,006 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 750 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,096 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 884 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,884 (+40) cases and 91 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,153 (+33) cases and 92 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,010 (+10) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 886 (+4) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 816 (+6) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 574 (+1) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 186 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 180 (+2) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 86 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

