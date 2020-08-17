Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions August 17th – 20th

Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions August 17th – 20th
Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions August 17th – 20th(KALB)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is hosting a few food distributions Monday, August 17th through Thursday, August 20th.

This is a free drive-through distribution on a first come, first serve basis for up to 400 households in need.

Please remain in your vehicle and pop open your trunk to receive your items. An area will be available to load items if your trunk does not open.

You must be present to receive pre-boxed and pre-bagged items at the following locations:

Monday, August 17, 2020 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE:  Kroger, 209 Chicago Avenue, Goshen, IN 46528

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon CDT

WHERE: LaPorte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge Street, LaPorte, IN 46350

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – Noon EDT

WHERE: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith Street (front parking lot), Warsaw, IN 46580

Thursday, August 20, 2020 – St. Joseph County

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

