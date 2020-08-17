Fighting Irish WR Kevin Austin sidelined 8-12 weeks after foot surgery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin was thought to have his breakout season in 2020, but Irish fans will have to wait quite a bit of time to see Austin on the field.

On Monday, Brian Kelly confirmed that Austin will be out at least 8-12 weeks after having surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot back on August 3rd.

Eight weeks from August 3rd means Austin could be back for the Florida State game on October 10th. If his injury takes the full 12 weeks to heal, Austin could suit up for the Georgia Tech game on Halloween.

Right now, Kelly says Austin is not allowed to put any weight on his foot for four weeks, and he’s handling the recovery process quite well.

“[Austin] has been really good,” Kelly said. “He’s got a great attitude. I think he is taking all of the things he needs to do at this time to heart in terms of doing the little things to get him ahead of the game. Bone stems all of those things. He’s got to be off of his feet for the first four weeks and then we can begin some form of rehab program for him.”

Kelly also joked and says Austin looks really good driving the cart around so he can stay off of his feet.

The entire Notre Dame football team had the day off on Monday, they’ll be back on the practice field on Tuesday.

