Advertisement

FDA approves new saliva test as US passes 170,000 coronavirus deaths

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There may be a breakthrough in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for a saliva test.

“It doesn’t need the same re-agents and swabs that have been the limiting steps to create testing at scale in this country. It really could be a game changer if we can deploy it,” said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, epidemiologist and public health expert.

Officials say results can be determined in under three hours and tests are expected to cost about $10 per sample.

“I think it will take weeks, if not longer, for this test to become more widely available, but as it comes online, I think people will like it much better than the more intrusive nasal swab test,” said Dr. William Schaffner with the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

The National Basketball Association helped to fund the development of this test and uses it to test for non-symptomatic carriers.

The FDA announcement came as the U.S. death toll for known COVID-19 cases passed 170,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“This virus is still spreading widely in the communities. It’s not under control yet over much of the United States, I’m afraid,” said Schaffner.

While known new cases of COVID-19 are trending down, some say more still needs to be done.

“We’ve really under-invested in public health for decades now and continue to do so during this entire period and haven’t done the work necessary to contain the virus,” said CNN medical analyst Dr. Céline Gounder.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, testing is down in 17 states, but test positivity rates are up in 34 states. That means an increased percentage of tests come back positive.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New saliva test as COVID cases pass 170K

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Good news for people who are leery about a nasal swab test for Covid-19.

National Politics

Desire to defeat Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As the party gathers virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, the possibility of President Donald Trump's reelection has become Democrats' unifying and energizing force.

Coronavirus

Federal virus money slow to trickle to local public health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the pandemic began, Congress has set aside trillions of dollars to ease the crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and Associated Press investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments.

Coronavirus

Quarantine requirements may delay return to in-person school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As states around the country require visitors from areas with high rates of coronavirus infections to quarantine upon arrival, children taking end-of-summer vacations to hot spots are facing the possibility of being forced to skip the start of in-person learning at their schools.

Latest News

News

Southwest Michigan shoreline sees high swim risk Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
Southwest Michigan shorelines experience high swim risk on Sunday.

News

Southwest Michigan shoreline sees high swim risk Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources website, the red flag means that no one should be in the water or swimming at all, but that didn’t stop some beach goers.

News

Nine-year-old dies of gunshot wound in South Bend

Updated: 6 hours ago
He has been identified as Tre’von Barnett. He lived in the home with his mother and siblings.

National Politics

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Pelosi wants House Democrats back in Washington to vote on the Delivering for America Act

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants House Democrats back in Washington this week to vote on the Delivering for America Act.

National

3 Texas officers shot by gunman, who holds 3 people in home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.