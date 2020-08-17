Elkhart Community Schools head back to the classroom

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community School students had their first day of school on Monday.

This semester, the district is offering a hybrid plan where two groups of students will attend school while also doing online learning as well.

Students in “Group A” go to school on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students in “Group B” goes to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students can also do eLearning full time as an option.

The district is following CDC guidelines for sanitizing and physical distancing throughout the school.

And while it's going to be a different school year, staff were excited to start school on Monday.

"Schools are meant for children to be in, so we're extremely excited," said Beardsley Elementary Principal Val Priller. "We're very well planned, and we have a good focus and we're ready to go."

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Thalheimer reminds students to please stay home if they have any symptoms of the coronavirus.