Education key for low coronavirus positivity rate among Notre Dame Football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish suited up in full pads for the first time in Sunday’s practice.

As practice plays on, the Irish continue to see low coronavirus rates with just four total cases.

Head coach Brian Kelly says the program is doing everything they can to keep it that way.

“I think we’ve been vigilant when it comes to education,” Kelly said. “I think that we’ve got an informed student body. We’ve got one that understands that their behavior will dictate in a large degree how positivity rates go up and down. So again many are concerned about what it’s going to be like when campus gets going. This is really about practicing good habits and I think if you do that I think you have a good chance at being successful in a very very difficult time.”

Kelly is expected to give on update on Monday on how weekend practices went.

