Culver man dies in Fulton County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are releasing new information about a deadly weekend crash in Rochester.

A car was heading west on S.R. 110 near U.S. 31 on Saturday when it crossed the median, pulling into the path of a Jeep. The driver of the Jeep was unable to avoid the collision and hit the passenger side of the car, where a Culver man was sitting.

Ralph Winters, 84, was airlifted to South Bend Memorial, where he died from his injuries.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says this is the third crash at U.S. 31 and S.R. 110 in the past week.

