Community still hurting one day after nine-year-old dies of gunshot wound

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It's been more than 24 hours since the death of a beloved nine-year-old boy shook the South Bend community.

"I've been crying since it happened," neighbor Erin Buell says.

Police say Tra'Von Barnett was at home in the 1100 block of Rose Street just before 12:30 am on Sunday, when suddenly a gun shot went off.

"My husband calls me and tells me someone has been shot and he is on his way to the scene. He tells me not to come out of the house and then I know it's been a child," Buell says.

Police say Barnett was shot while "young juveniles were playing with a gun" and after speaking with multiple neighbors, including some of Barnett's neighborhood friends, they say Barnett's brother may have accidentally pulled the trigger.

“Obviously, he should not have been responsible enough to hold a gun. He should have never been around it. He was funny and we didn’t see him as an aggressive type. We know he didn’t do it on purpose. He wouldn’t kill his own brother,” Rachel Scott, 16, tells 16 News Now.

However, Scott was not the only one coming forward about what transpired Sunday morning. Buell also described Barnett's death as a total accident and one that left his brother screaming for help.

"I heard screaming and thought it was the screaming of a woman. I didn't know it was a kid. My husband told me he heard a kid scream 'help me' and that was the brother to the child that got shot," Buell explains.

But even after medics arrived, it was too late. Barnett did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene, and at the place he calls home.

"He was one of our friends and it shouldn't of never happened like that," Adrianna Garcia, one of Barnett's friends, says.

As mother with two children of her just a few doors down, Buell says she can’t imagine how heartbroken she would be if this happened to her child.

"I can't imagine a mother's pain of losing her child. My babies are everything to me and I couldn't imagine being without either of them," Buell says.

Results from an autopsy conducted in Fort Wayne Monday morning has yet to be released.

Police say no has been arrested at this time, but the investigation continues.

