White Sox hit 4 straight HRs vs Cardinals reliever in debut

By Andrew Seligman
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.

Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut.

Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.

Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with Chicago leading 1-0.

He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly.

After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right.

