White Sox hit 4 straight HRs vs Cardinals reliever in debut
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.
Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow four straight homers in his debut.
Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez connected during a six-run fifth inning.
Ramirez took the mound in the fifth with Chicago leading 1-0.
He struck out Luis Robert to start, but things went south quickly.
After two singles, a caught stealing and a walk, Moncada smacked a three-run homer to right.
8/16/2020 5:20:35 PM (GMT -4:00)