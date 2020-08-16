Advertisement

Sunny and comfortable this week, moderate swim risk for Monday

A High swim risk stays in effect for the rest of Sunday and a moderate swim danger is up for Monday. Stay safe and dry through Monday. Lots of sunshine is on the way and feeling more comfortable too. Better beach days ahead.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lots of sunshine was seen around Michiana today. Much more is on the way this week. It was a nice day at the beach but hopefully those that went enjoyed it from the sand. We had a high swim danger that continues through this evening. Waves of 2-6 feet are possible along with rip currents. A moderate swim risk is also in effect for Monday along the Michigan and Indiana beaches.

Overnight it may be a good night for a little grilling or even a campfire! A few high clouds will likely be clearing. We will be left mostly clear and a bit muggy. The low will drop into the lower 60s by early tomorrow morning. Monday will feature a lot of sunshine with some afternoon clouds moving through. Temperatures will top out right around the 80 degree mark but the humidity will be less. That means a more comfortable feel for Monday and that will continue through the rest of this week.

Lots of sunshine this week. Monday through Friday look dry and with high pressure moving closer to Michiana that will ensure a very nice week ahead. The dewpoints will be lower as well with the humidity rising as we head into next weekend. That is also when we will see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms come back into the picture.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Few clouds hanging around. A nice night for a cookout or a campfire! Muggy this evening but we cool off and are more comfortable by morning. Low of 61

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine for Monday. A few clouds in the afternoon. Warm and Breezy. High of 79. A moderate swim danger is up for all Michigan and Indiana beaches. 2-4 foot waves and rip currents are possible.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm. Cooling off as the low drops into the upper 50s and we feel more comfortable. Low of 57.

TUESDAY: A little bit cooler than we are used to with temperatures in the upper 70s. We will have lots of sunshine and a more pleasant feel across Michiana. High of 77.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 82

Sunday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.00″

