Michigan reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 6 more coronavirus deaths and 565 new cases on Sunday.
Michigan health officials reported 6 more coronavirus deaths and 565 new cases on Sunday.(MDHHS)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6 more coronavirus deaths and 565 new cases on Sunday.

There have been at least 6,324 deaths and 92,720 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 18* more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported. (Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 14 additional deaths identified by this methodology.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 1,121 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 796 new cases were reported.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 557 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 68 (+0) deaths and 1,525 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 (+0) deaths and 361 (+2) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 10 (+0) deaths and 622 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

