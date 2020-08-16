Mask, school supply giveaway held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mask giveaway with Indiana Health Center and community partners took place Saturday on South Bend’s west side. But masks weren’t the only things handed out; attendees could also pick up a backpack with school supplies.

It’s an event that was toned down due to the pandemic, but organizers say they still wanted to find a way to help the community.

“The uncertainty, the times that we are in nowadays, we have to do whatever we can, whatever is possible to try and help our community move past this whole COVID challenge and issue,” said Paul Beltran, case manager with Indiana Health Center. “So I think it’s just making sure our community has the proper resources and education.”

Organizers say around 500 backpacks with supplies were handed out, along with between two to three hundred bags with masks, PPE, and health information.

