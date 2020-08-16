Indians beat Tigers for 20th straight time, Reyes hits 2 HRs

DETROIT (AP) - The Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most wins by a team over a single opponent, as Franmil Reyes hit two home runs to defeat the Tigers 8-5.

Baltimore holds the mark with 23 consecutive wins over Kansas City in 1969-70.

The Indians can match the record when they host Detroit in a three-game series next weekend.

The New York Yankees currently have an active streak of 18 straight wins against the Orioles.

Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Sandy Leon also homered as the Indians connected a season-high five times.

Reyes homered three times in the three-game sweep, but exited in the ninth inning after being hit by a pitch in the left hand.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/16/2020 5:16:25 PM (GMT -4:00)