Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 750 new cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more coronavirus deaths and 750 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8% (Saturday: 7.7%Friday: 7.6%. Thursday: 7.8%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.7%. Monday: 7.5%. Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%.)

At least 2,924 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 80,415 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard: https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2393.htm

