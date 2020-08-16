High swim danger Sunday, Lots of sunshine on tap for the week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun will be shining for much of Sunday as our cold front has moved off to the East. Today is not the best beach day though. There is a high swim danger for all Indiana and Southern Michigan beaches. 3-5 foot waves and rip currents are likely today with winds whipping out of the Northwest at 10-20 miles per hour. We will warm up into the low 80s throughout the day with only a slight chance of a sprinkle for some. This will begin our dry stretch of weather, so you may have to break those sprinklers out.

The humidity will be sticking around for Sunday but as we head into the start of the week this too will subside and feel much more pleasant. Lots of sunshine is on tap for the week with no chance of scattered thunderstorms until next weekend. Temperatures will be right around average for the week. We begin in the upper 70s and get up to the lower to middle 80s by Friday. A calm and quiet week in weather. Make sure you get out and enjoy the sunshine this week!

SUNDAY: A few leftover showers in the morning, then we see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Another very slight chance for a sprinkle in the afternoon. Many stay dry throughout the day. Warm and sticky. High of 81.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Things begin to clear out. Partly cloudy skies will leave us mostly clear and comfortable. Low of 61.

MONDAY: Sunny stretch begins with a few high clouds. Warm but less humid. Feeling more pleasant around Michiana. High of 78.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooling off. A great night to go stargazing. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Low of 57.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 88

Saturday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.