Advertisement

Fleury, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks for 3-0 series lead

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their first round series.

William Karlsson and Patrick Brown scored for the Golden Knights.

Vegas is a perfect 6-0 in the postseason, having also won all three of its round-robin games in the preliminary round to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

With Games 3 and 4 on back-to-back nights, Vegas coach Peter DeBoer opted to start Fleury instead of Robin Lehner, who is 4-0 with 2.39 goals-against average this postseason.

Olli Maatta scored in the third period and Corey Crawford had 24 saves for Chicago.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/15/2020 10:58:43 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Mlb

Cards sweep White Sox in return from coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jay Cohen
Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered, and St. Louis beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 for a doubleheader sweep in the Cardinals’ long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.

Auto Racing

Strong qualifying run puts rookie VeeKay in Indy shootout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Marot
Rinus VeeKay made quite an impression with his first qualifying lap for the Indianapolis 500 - posting a career-best 231.789 mph.

Mlb

Garcia doubles in 10th, Brewers hand Cubs 1st 2-game skid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Trotto
Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

Notre Dame

Kelly wants student-athletes to know that they can affect change

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
This year the team is coming together off the field as well.

Latest News

Sports

Kelly wants student-athletes to know that they can affect change

Updated: 5 hours ago
This year the team is coming together off the field as well.

Mlb

Yelich three-run homer lifts Brewers past Cubs, 4-3

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Yelich hit his fifth homer of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago’s 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Notre Dame

Kelly: Players are “all in” to have a college football season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly also says his team has been “all in” on the practice field.

Mlb

Reyes homers as Indians win 18th straight over Detroit, 10-5

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time.

Nba

Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. injured in 109-92 loss to Pacers

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Doug McDermott scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers beat Miami 109-92 on Friday.

High School

South Bend Schools announce plan for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
South Bend Schools Director of Athletics Howard Edwards released some guidelines before fall sports ramp up.