Fleury, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks for 3-0 series lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their first round series.

William Karlsson and Patrick Brown scored for the Golden Knights.

Vegas is a perfect 6-0 in the postseason, having also won all three of its round-robin games in the preliminary round to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

With Games 3 and 4 on back-to-back nights, Vegas coach Peter DeBoer opted to start Fleury instead of Robin Lehner, who is 4-0 with 2.39 goals-against average this postseason.

Olli Maatta scored in the third period and Corey Crawford had 24 saves for Chicago.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/15/2020 10:58:43 PM (GMT -4:00)