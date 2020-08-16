Advertisement

Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5

(WNDU)
By John Jackson
Aug. 16, 2020
CHICAGO (AP) - Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

Arcia had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun’s seventh-inning single off Jason Adam.

Hiura belted a tying three-run drive in the third for his fifth homer.

Eric Yardley, the first of four Milwaukee relievers, pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Josh Hader got three outs for his fifth save.

