An Andretti wins 1st Indy 500 pole for family in 33 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Marco Andretti won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 in a lightning-fast first step toward snapping the infamous “Andretti Curse” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph and a member of the Andretti family will now lead the field to green for the first time in 33 years.

Mario Andretti won his third and final pole for the Indy 500 in 1987, when grandson Marco was an infant.

Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato completed the front row for the Aug. 23 race.

Mario Andretti in 1969 became the only member of the venerable racing family to win the 500.

8/16/2020 5:00:28 PM (GMT -4:00)