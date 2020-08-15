Advertisement

Yelich three-run homer lifts Brewers past Cubs, 4-3

Yelich hit his fifth homer of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago’s 3-1 lead in the sixth inning
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the major league-leading Chicago Cubs 4-3. Yelich hit his fifth homer of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago’s 3-1 lead in the sixth inning. Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee’s first reliever, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five. Mills had been slated to start on Saturday but was bumped up when Friday’s scheduled starter Tyler Chatwood was scratched with mid-back tightness. Mills hadn’t pitched since Aug. 3.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly: Players are “all in” to have a college football season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly also says his team has been “all in” on the practice field.

Mlb

Reyes homers as Indians win 18th straight over Detroit, 10-5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time.

Nba

Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. injured in 109-92 loss to Pacers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doug McDermott scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers beat Miami 109-92 on Friday.

High School

South Bend Schools announce plan for fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
South Bend Schools Director of Athletics Howard Edwards released some guidelines before fall sports ramp up.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football is “excited” to compete for an ACC Championship

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says that gives his team some extra motivation heading into the season.

High School

MHSAA moves high school football to spring

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced today that they will be moving high school football to the spring.

Nba

Bulls fire coach Jim Boylen after missing playoffs again

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chicago Bulls have fired coach Jim Boylen, the new front office beginning its remake of a team that missed the playoffs again.

Notre Dame

Kelly is impressed with Ian Book’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Book is entering his third year as QB1 at Notre Dame, and Kelly likes where his head is at.

High School

St. Joe excited about the experience coming back to team in 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The Indians believe with the experience they have coming back, the wins will come in 2020.

Notre Dame

John Mooney inks first pro contract with the Perth Wildcats of the NBL

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Mr. Double-Double is heading to the land down under.