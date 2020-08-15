Advertisement

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. Trump on Friday also ordered ByteDance to divest itself of “any data obtained or derived” from TikTok users in the U.S.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s earlier TikTok and WeChat orders Thursday, telling reporters he was exercising his emergency authority under a 1977 law enabling the president to regulate international commerce to address unusual threats.

“The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber threats and these apps collect significant amounts of private data on users,” said McEnany, adding that the Chinese government can access and use such data.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in “good faith” with the U.S. government to address these concerns.

“What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple people taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

News

None severely injured in two-vehicle crash

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
No one was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Friday.

News

Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A woman was injured riding her motorcycle in Elkhart County Friday evening.

National

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

Latest News

News

Community rallies behind Amish to restore barn after devastating fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The Middlebury community has rallied behind one of their own after a fire destroyed a calf barn nearly two weeks ago.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

News

COVID-19 off-campus safety and testing rumors at Notre Dame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
It's the first week of classes at the University of Notre Dame and we’re taking a look at how the university is keeping students and the community safe from COVID-19.

AP

Indiana Black Caucus pushes for more police accountability

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus called Thursday for state lawmakers to increase accountability and transparency for the state’s police officers.

News

Dueling protests planned for Saturday morning in Goshen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Two opposing groups of protesters will be outside Embassy Coffee in Goshen Saturday morning. One of them to boycott the small business claiming it denounced Black Lives Matter, while the other group came to the business's defense.