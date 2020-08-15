Strong qualifying run puts rookie VeeKay in Indy shootout

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Rinus VeeKay made quite an impression with his first qualifying lap for the Indianapolis 500 - posting a career-best 231.789 mph.

He thinks he can go even faster.

The 19-year-old Dutch rookie took over the top qualifying spot briefly Saturday with a four-lap average of 231.114 before settling for the No. 6 seed in Sunday’s nine-car pole shootout.

VeeKay already has had some success at Indianapolis.

He drove from the. No. 18 starting spot to a season-best fifth play finish on the road course.

Now he will try to join Teo Fabi and Tony Stewart as the only rookie drivers to start from the pole since 1952.

8/15/2020 7:30:14 PM (GMT -4:00)