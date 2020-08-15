Advertisement

South Bend Schools announce plan for fall sports

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High school football is just one week away.

South Bend Schools Director of Athletics Howard Edwards released some guidelines before fall sports ramp up.

For outdoor sports like football and soccer, student athletes will not be allowed to share equipment. Plus only student athletes and essential personnel will be allowed on the field. The band and cheerleaders will remain in the stands.

South Bend Schools will allow 600 fans to attend outdoor events but each family must sit six feet apart. Masks must me worn. Hand sanitizer and extra masks will also be provided.

As for indoor sports like volleyball, only 200 fans are allowed inside and that is limited to just families and essential personnel. Everyone must sit six feet apart.

The teams will also not be allowed to switch benches during matches. Like outdoors, fans must wear masks. Hand sanitizer and extra masks will be provided.

Edwards also says that the concession stands will be open at South Bend Schools sporting events where they will offer a limited amount of prepackaged snacks.

