South Bend Cubs show ‘The Sandlot’ at second movie night

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, the South Bend Cubs hosted another movie night at Four Winds Field.

Tonight's movie, "The Sandlot," began at 8 p.m. and is a classic from the early 90s.

People who attended the event were spread out in the stands and on the field as well.

One of the vendors at Four Winds tonight says it's an awesome opportunity for everyone to have a fun time while being safe outdoors as well.

“You know to be able to take the family out tonight and get them some fresh air, a fun movie, and a safe environment and have some socialization, especially since a lot of our kids are doing virtual learning, it’s just great for the socialization for kids,” said Amber Pulford, Vice President and Regional Sales Manager at Centier Bank.

A fireworks show also took place after the film.

