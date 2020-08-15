Scattered showers possible through Sunday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A warm and humid Saturday sparked a few showers even a rumble of thunder across Michiana. The cold front is on its way through and will bring the chance for more scattered shower activity through the evening and into early Sunday morning. Overnight we drop to a low of 65 and it will remain muggy as the humidity will stick around through Sunday.

On Sunday you wake up to the potential to see a few showers with things beginning to clear up throughout the morning. A warm day with the humidity a touch lower albeit still feeling sticky. A chance for a sprinkle is possible in the afternoon although it does look like most of us stay dry for Sunday.

Once we get to Monday things clear up, dry out! Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to start the week and gradually work back into the lower 80s by the weekend. A stretch of sunshine is on tap as well as lower humidity. We feel pleasant through the week with our next chance for any shower activity not until next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few scattered showers potentially a rumble of thunder possible throughout the night. Partly cloudy and muggy. Low of 65.

SUNDAY: A few leftover showers in the morning, then we see some peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Another very slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon. Many stay dry. War and Sticky. High of 81.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Things begin to clear out. Partly cloudy skies will leave us mostly clear and comfortable. Low of 61.

MONDAY: Sunny stretch begins with a few high clouds. Warm but less humid. Feeling more pleasant around Michiana. High of 78.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 88

Saturday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.