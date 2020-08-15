Advertisement

Right-wing group, counter-protesters clash in Michigan

Generic police lights photo provided by MGN
Generic police lights photo provided by MGN(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - A white nationalist group and counter-protesters clashed violently Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests.

The confrontation occurred at a planned rally in Kalamazoo by a group known as the Proud Boys.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

The Proud Boys scheduled a rally while counter-protesters staged their own event in the area, reporters on the scene said.

When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued.

Some fist fights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse.

8/15/2020 4:33:01 PM (GMT -4:00)

