Reyes homers as Indians win 18th straight over Detroit, 10-5

DETROIT (AP) - Franmil Reyes homered and drove in three, and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time, topping the Tigers 10-5. The Indians’ previous longest winning streak against one opponent was a 17-game run against the Baltimore Orioles in 1954. Aaron Civale improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Tigers, allowing four runs, eight hits and a walk in six innings. Ivan Nova allowed eight runs, five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings for Detroit. The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second on Reyes’ drive over the Indians bullpen and onto the second level of shrubs behind the left-center field fence.

