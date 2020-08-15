None severely injured in two-vehicle crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - No one was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Friday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a woman driving a Ford was going west on CR 4, east of CR 5.

The driver of a Toyota was going east on CR 4 east of CR 5.

The woman ran off the north side of the road and lost control.

She came back on the road, went left of center and sideswiped the Toyota.

The Toyota spun around and drove off the south side of the road.

The woman in the Ford continued west and struck a utility pole, then a mailbox and garbage can in the 28000 block of CR 4.

The woman suffered multiple cuts, and the driver of the Toyota complained of pain to the head.

