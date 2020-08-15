Advertisement

Multiple people taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Four people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

A woman driving a Chevrolet was going north on CR 15, south of CR 26.

Another woman driving a Ford was going west on CR 26, east of CR 15.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not stop at the stop sign and collided its rear driver side bumper with the front end bumper of the Ford.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital for complaint of pain to her entire body.

The Chevrolet was also carrying three passengers, all of whom were taken to a local hospital for complaint of pain to the face, body, and medical clearance.

The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

