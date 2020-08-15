Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was injured riding her motorcycle in Elkhart County Friday evening.

She was going south on SR 13 at CR 34 when she saw another vehicle approaching SR 13 from the east bound lane of CR 34.

She thought the vehicle was going to turn into her path and stopped suddenly.

When she stopped, she was thrown from her motorcycle.

She was transported to a local hospital for cuts to her arms and body.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.