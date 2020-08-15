Michigan reports 18* more coronavirus deaths, 1,015 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 18* more coronavirus deaths and 1,015 new cases on Saturday.

*Note on deaths (8/15/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 14 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

There have been at least 6,318 deaths and 92,155 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 1,121 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 796 new cases were reported.

Monday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 557 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 514 new cases were reported. *Today’s cumulative death total has been reduced by one. Two additional deaths were reported today and three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions. These cases may have been recorded as deceased in error or jurisdictions may have received additional information indicating previously reported deaths were determined to not be COVID-19 associated. MDHHS and the local health jurisdictions continue to review cases as part of ongoing efforts to ensure data quality and accurate case and death reporting in Michigan.

Berrien County has had 68 deaths and 1,517 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 deaths and 359 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 10 deaths and 622 confirmed and probable cases.

