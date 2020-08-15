Advertisement

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.
Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that it is especially important this year to commemorate the lives lost and heroism displayed in the Sept. 11 attacks “as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.”

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.

Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

“This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Seeking to amplify his law-and-order message, President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” if the former Democratic vice president defeats him in November .

Michigan

Right-wing group, counter-protesters clash in Michigan

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A white nationalist group and counter-protesters clashed violently Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests.

News

Goshen protesters face counter-protest over coffee shop denouncing Black Lives Matter

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Goshen coffee shop, Embassy Coffee, found itself in the middle of two protests this morning. One group speaking out against the coffee shop for denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement and organizing a rally against mask mandates.

News

Goshen protesters face counter-protest over coffee shop denouncing Black Lives Matter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Two sides of a protest separated physically by Lincoln ave, but there's much more that comes between these two groups than the road.

Latest News

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.

Michigan

Michigan reports 18* more coronavirus deaths, 1,015 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 18* more coronavirus deaths and 1,015 new cases on Saturday.

Michigan

Legislature, Whitmer reach deal on return-to-school bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Eggert
Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students under legislation approved by the state Senate.

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 students, teachers and staff in quarantine after start of school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in five states have forced students from classrooms and temporarily closed some schools.

National

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrest 4 as protests continue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

National

Police move in after fights break out during Ga. protest over Confederate statue

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After several hours of mostly peaceful demonstrations Saturday in an Atlanta suburb that's home to a giant Confederate memorial, large numbers of police moved in to disperse the crowds when fights broke out.