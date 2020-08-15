Advertisement

Legislature, Whitmer reach deal on return-to-school bills

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.(source: State of Michigan)
By David Eggert
Aug. 15, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan schools that deem it safe to provide in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic would have to prioritize the option for K-5 students under legislation approved by the state Senate.

The bills passed Saturday would also largely base districts’ state funding on last year’s pupil count to account for enrollment uncertainty.

They reflect a deal announced Friday by legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The agreement would waive a requirement that schools have 1,098 hours and 180 days of instruction.

Republicans agreed to remove a House-proposed requirement that schools offer in-person learning to K-5 students.

The House plans to vote on Monday.

