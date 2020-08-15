Kelly wants student-athletes to know that they can affect change

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The first week of fall camp is wrapping up for the Fighting Irish....and we already know that this season will be unlike any other.

New safety precautions are in place during practices with coaches all wearing masks and players always having a mask with them.

This year the team is coming together off the field as well.

Back in June, the Irish held a Juneteenth march across campus for the community to discuss systemic racism.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says his team knows that they can make an impact.

“I think you just have to be thinking about the most important things and that is how you can affect change,” Kelly said. “How can you help during this pandemic? I think we all know what those basic principles are. How can you help eradicate racism? I think we know what those basic tenants are. What’s surprising to me is that some people don’t seem to understand that those are basic principles that we all should be following. "

Kelly said the team has formed a unity council to continue the conversation about systemic racism.

He also said the team will be hosting a couple events in the next couple of months but would not reveal any details.

