Kelly: Players are “all in” to have a college football season

Kelly also says his team has been “all in” on the practice field
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame football team is doing all that they can to have a college football season this fall.

Brian Kelly believes the Notre Dame football team is working in a very safe environment. The team has conducted 619 COVID-19 tests with only four positive tests.

Notre Dame has more guidelines and procedures to follow than most other universities, and Kelly says his players are bought in to play safely.

“I think they clearly understand that their human behavior has put them in a position for the University to feel as though they can trust their student athletes to make good choices and good decisions,” Kelly said. “The overall atmosphere here is that we are all in. In other words, both students and student athletes, we’re all in to see that we have a football season.”

Kelly also says his team has been “all in” on the practice field.

Friday was Day 3 of fall camp, and the team’s first day in pads.

