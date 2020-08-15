Indiana reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,096 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,096 new cases on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%. (Friday: 7.6%. Thursday: 7.8%. Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.7%. Monday: 7.5%. Sunday: 7.5%. Saturday: 7.5%.)

At least 2,921 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 79,676 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 884 new cases were reported.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 673 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,048 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 1,036 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,808 (+42) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,102 (+51) cases and 92 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 979 (+12) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 881 (+3) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 807 (+2) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 572 (+1) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 184 (+3) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 177 (+2) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 85 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

