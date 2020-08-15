Advertisement

Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. injured in 109-92 loss to Pacers

Doug McDermott scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers beat Miami 109-92 on Friday
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Doug McDermott  scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers beat Miami 109-92 on Friday in a game delayed for several minutes late in the third quarter when Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. was carted off the court.   Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-foot-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones lay on his stomach with his right arm on the back of his head for several minutes before he was fitted for a neck brace and carted off the floor.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

