Goshen protesters face counter-protest over coffee shop denouncing Black Lives Matter

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -A Goshen coffee shop, Embassy Coffee, found itself in the middle of two protests this morning.

One group speaking out against the coffee shop for denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement and organizing a rally against mask mandates.

The other group--a counter-protest defending Embassy.

16 News Now spoke to people on both sides and tells us what they hope to achieve with their protests.

Two sides of a protest separated physically by Lincoln Ave., but there’s much more that comes between these two groups than the road.

"If I say that my life matters and then someone else says that it doesn't, that's hurtful and I don't think that's what a lot of them are trying to preach to us," said protest organizer Rachael Klink.

Klink says she's protesting Embassy Coffee because they denounced the Black Lives Matter movement, a group fighting for her rights as a Black American.

On the other side of the street, the coffee shop owner says he supports Black lives, and he shouldn't come under fire for denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Black lives matter, but a lot of us are concerned with the destruction it’s attached itself with,” said Embassy Coffee owner Chris May. “I want justice and I want accountability just as much as the next person, but I’m concerned about the destruction when trying to get that to happen.”

Klink says supporting Black lives means more than just saying "Black Lives Matter", but by taking action to make America a place people like her can feel safe.

"If you stand up for Black lives--if you stand up against racism--it's perceived as some physical threat against the business. That's just not what Black Lives Matter is. That's not what any of these groups are," Klink says.

May said his main goal is to demonstrate that everyone's message deserves to be heard, including those speaking out against his business.

Not only does Klink say the counter-protest makes that impossible, but also they also make her feel unwelcomed in her own town.

"Just mocking the phrase Black Lives Matter. Somebody is over there with a 'Black Coffee Matters' sign. Little actions that remind me that I am not in the majority, that I'm not welcome here that I stand out and that I don't belong," she said.

"I'm not even looking at this as being about my business. I'm looking at this as more like there's a lot of voices out there that are wanting to be heard and we need to have them all heard," May said.

May says he's hoping to find a way to bridge the gap between his beliefs and the protesters across the street.

May added his appreciation for the support people showed for his business, and beliefs held by counter-protesters don’t align with all his views.

