Garcia doubles in 10th, Brewers hand Cubs 1st 2-game skid

CHICAGO (AP) - Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

The Cubs were the only team in the majors that hadn’t dropped back-to-back games before two straight losses to Milwaukee at Wrigley Field.

Chicago had won three of four and 12 of 15.

Garcia doubled to deep right off Jeremy Jeffress to score automatic runner Christian Yelich from second base to start the 10th.

Luis Urías reached on an infield single for an additional run.

8/15/2020 7:22:43 PM (GMT -4:00)