CDC updates its coronavirus guidelines

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An update you need to know about: The CDC makes changes to its guidance to suggest that people who had coronavirus may have immunity for three months.

The recent revision is part of the agency's guidance on quarantining.

The revisions state that people should quarantine if they have been in close contact with someone who has had COVID-19.

However, that doesn't apply to people who have had the virus within the past three months.

The guidelines also state that those who have tested positive do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months.

However, that is only if they do not develop symptoms again.

If they do develop symptoms, they may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.

