Advertisement

CDC updates its coronavirus guidelines

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An update you need to know about: The CDC makes changes to its guidance to suggest that people who had coronavirus may have immunity for three months.

The recent revision is part of the agency's guidance on quarantining.

The revisions state that people should quarantine if they have been in close contact with someone who has had COVID-19.

However, that doesn't apply to people who have had the virus within the past three months.

The guidelines also state that those who have tested positive do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months.

However, that is only if they do not develop symptoms again.

If they do develop symptoms, they may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

St. Joseph County averaging 50 new coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
St. Joseph County is now averaging 50 new coronavirus cases per day and it’s victims appear to be getting younger.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Elkhart County sees mosquitoes with West Nile virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In Elkhart County, some mosquitoes there have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 10 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 14 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 17 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.