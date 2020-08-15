Advertisement

Cards sweep White Sox in return from coronavirus outbreak

By Jay Cohen
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered, and St. Louis beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 for a doubleheader sweep in the Cardinals’ long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.

Playing for the first time since July 29, St. Louis used solid performances by Dexter Fowler and Adam Wainwright to post a 5-1 victory in Game 1.

Then it battered Chicago’s bullpen in the second seven-inning game - part of shortened doubleheaders in the pandemic-delayed season.

The reigning NL Central champions improved to 4-3 with the sweep.

Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day.

8/15/2020 7:36:22 PM (GMT -4:00)

