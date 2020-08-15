Cards sweep White Sox in return from coronavirus outbreak

CHICAGO (AP) - Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered, and St. Louis beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 for a doubleheader sweep in the Cardinals’ long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.

Playing for the first time since July 29, St. Louis used solid performances by Dexter Fowler and Adam Wainwright to post a 5-1 victory in Game 1.

Then it battered Chicago’s bullpen in the second seven-inning game - part of shortened doubleheaders in the pandemic-delayed season.

The reigning NL Central champions improved to 4-3 with the sweep.

Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/15/2020 7:36:22 PM (GMT -4:00)