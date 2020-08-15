Advertisement

Car crashes into house in New Carlisle overnight

Police in New Carlisle are investigating after a car drove into a house overnight.
Police in New Carlisle are investigating after a car drove into a house overnight.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in New Carlisle are investigating after a car drove into a house overnight.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of east Michigan Street after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found a car on fire and crashed into a house. An officer and bystander were able to pull a man from the car. The man is being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

At this time, the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The caused of the crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Metro Homicide investigating overnight shooting in South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in South Bend.

News

South Bend Cubs show ‘The Sandlot’ at second movie night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tonight, the South Bend Cubs hosted another movie night at Four Winds Field.

News

Homeless to be evicted soon, what’s next?

Updated: 11 hours ago
Homeless to be evicted soon, what’s next?

News

Multiple people taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Four people were taken to the hospital after being injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Latest News

News

None severely injured in two-vehicle crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
No one was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Friday.

News

Motorcyclist injured in Elkhart County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A woman was injured riding her motorcycle in Elkhart County Friday evening.

News

Community rallies behind Amish to restore barn after devastating fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The Middlebury community has rallied behind one of their own after a fire destroyed a calf barn nearly two weeks ago.

News

COVID-19 off-campus safety and testing rumors at Notre Dame

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
It's the first week of classes at the University of Notre Dame and we’re taking a look at how the university is keeping students and the community safe from COVID-19.

AP

Indiana Black Caucus pushes for more police accountability

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus called Thursday for state lawmakers to increase accountability and transparency for the state’s police officers.

News

Dueling protests planned for Saturday morning in Goshen

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Two opposing groups of protesters will be outside Embassy Coffee in Goshen Saturday morning. One of them to boycott the small business claiming it denounced Black Lives Matter, while the other group came to the business's defense.