Car crashes into house in New Carlisle overnight

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in New Carlisle are investigating after a car drove into a house overnight.

Fire crews were called to the 500 block of east Michigan Street after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found a car on fire and crashed into a house. An officer and bystander were able to pull a man from the car. The man is being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

At this time, the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

The caused of the crash is being investigated.

