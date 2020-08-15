Advertisement

BREAKING: Metro Homicide investigating overnight shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in South Bend.

Details are limited at this hour, but we do know the call came in for a shooting in the 1700 block of Woodmont Drive just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Stay with 16 News Now throughout the morning as we continue to follow this developing story.

