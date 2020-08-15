2nd Chance: Rex

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Rex!

Rex is one of the longest residents at the Humane Society and is part of their woof stock adoption special, meaning that his adoption fee is half off for the entire month of August!

Rex is a big, playful goofball. This handsome boy is about a year old, and needs to go to an active family who can make sure he gets plenty of exercise.

He was surrendered by his previous owner because of his adventurous spirit, so his new family will need to have a fenced in yard.

While Rex loves his people, he is not a fan of other dogs or cats and wants to be the only pup in your household.

If you want to adopt Rex or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

