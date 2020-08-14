Advertisement

World War II aircraft visits LaPorte through the weekend

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - If you visit the LaPorte Municipal Airport before the end of the weekend. you will find a World War II B-17 Bomber that is part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

“It was probably one of the coolest experiences of my life.”

This was the reaction of 18-year-old Ryan Kendall after flying on a fully-restored B-17 Bomber from World War II.

The aircraft was brought to LaPorte by the Commemorative Air Force’s Airbase Arizona, a non-profit flying museum.

“We’re trying to preserve this part of history and just let people, instead of going to a museum where it’s just full of static airplanes that don’t run or make any noise or anything, it gives them the opportunity to actually come in and go through it or fly on it,” B-17 pilot Reid MacCosham said.

This aircraft in particular was built in 1944, and is 1 of only 8 of its kind still flying in the world.

The B-17's dropped more bombs during World War II than any other U.S. aircraft.

“I’m 18, and for me to put myself in the shoes of WWII, just, kids flying in the plane risking their life, it’s a harrowing experience,” Kendall said.

Guests can either take a tour of the aircraft or actually fly in it.

The B-17 will be in LaPorte through the rest of the weekend, and those visiting say it’s worth checking out.

“Even if you don’t know much about it, or even if you’re not super into it, it’s just cool to go on and just see how they would’ve felt,” Kendall said.

“Just try to keep reminding people of, freedom is not free and what the cost is that a lot of people gave to preserve it for us,” MacCosham said.

If you are wanting to schedule a ride of the B-17 bomber or take a tour of the inside, click here.

