The Van Dyke Revue entertains at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at the Morris Performing Arts Center to jam out for Fridays by the Fountain.

The free summertime concert series takes place every Friday at lunch time with different local bands, and this week's concert featured the band The Van Dyke Revue.

Food trucks were set up near the stage for the concertgoers.

There was plaza seating available, some people brought their own chairs, and some people were up on their feet dancing.

“Come and see it and listen to the music it’s great,” said one attendee.

