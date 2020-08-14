Advertisement

The humidity and chance for scattered showers stick around through the weekend

The heat and humidity will stick around Saturday with a few more chances for scattered showers or a rumble of thunder. These chances both Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon and evening. Then less humid weather with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will be moving across some parts of Michiana this evening. Temperatures did reach into the upper 80s today with it feeling very uncomfortable. Overnight, any chance for a few showers will diminish quickly. A few clouds will be left over this evening and we cool into the lower 60s. Saturday will look almost like a mirror image.

A comfortable start with some sunshine. Then as the humidity increases throughout the day, we do see the chance for a few showers to pop up during the middle of the day. Our cold front will move through during the day which will keep the chances for some showers around through the early evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s.

Sunday there is also a chance of some scattered showers throughout the afternoon but then we cool down a bit and dry out. Temperatures through the beginning of the week will be in the upper 70s for highs and will feel very comfortable with lower humidity. Plenty of sunshine throughout the week until we watch the chance for showers as we get closer to next weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower or thunderstorm early then partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Low of 65.

SATURDAY: A sunny and comfortable start to the day. The humidity increases throughout the day with chances for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. High of 86.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The chance for scattered showers is likely overnight. We remain partly cloudy and cool off a bit. Low of 63.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and potentially a rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly cloudy and a bit less humid. High of 81

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 90

Friday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Matt Cut In -8/14/20

Updated: 11 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

Friday PM Weather

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Becoming more humid Friday as isolated showers return to Michiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Feeling sticky, hot, and humid Friday and Saturday with isolated shower chances beginning tonight after 5pm.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-14-2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
A cool start to your Friday with more humid conditions this afternoon...

Latest News

Forecast

Warm, but still Comfortable

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPOTTY RAIN EXPECTED... It will be warm, but not overly humid, the next couple of days. Each day will also be partly sunny, but there will be a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower by late afternoon or evening. A cool front comes through early Sunday, and probably a second one by evening. Each of those could give some areas a thunderstorm. After those 2 fronts, it will turn much cooler again for several days, which includes most of next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT

News

Another picture perfect day with highs just above average for mid-August

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:18 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Picture perfect Thursday weather before we turn more humid Friday.

First Alert Weather

Kimberly Newman Weather First Alert WNDU Forecast 8-13-2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:12 AM EDT
Warming up gradually through the end of this week.

Forecast

A Bit More Heat Coming

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY WEATHER! Boy, what a nice August day here in Michiana...lots of sunshine, a cool start, and a comfortably warm afternoon. And we have more nice weather Thursday, just a touch warmer overall. We have a slight chance for a late day shower or thundershower on Friday, then a little better chance each day of the weekend. The warmest days will be Friday and Saturday, with highs into the middle to upper 80s. Then some truly cool air sweeps in for most of next week...another "open up the windows" type of week!

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT