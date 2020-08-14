The humidity and chance for scattered showers stick around through the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A few scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will be moving across some parts of Michiana this evening. Temperatures did reach into the upper 80s today with it feeling very uncomfortable. Overnight, any chance for a few showers will diminish quickly. A few clouds will be left over this evening and we cool into the lower 60s. Saturday will look almost like a mirror image.

A comfortable start with some sunshine. Then as the humidity increases throughout the day, we do see the chance for a few showers to pop up during the middle of the day. Our cold front will move through during the day which will keep the chances for some showers around through the early evening hours. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s.

Sunday there is also a chance of some scattered showers throughout the afternoon but then we cool down a bit and dry out. Temperatures through the beginning of the week will be in the upper 70s for highs and will feel very comfortable with lower humidity. Plenty of sunshine throughout the week until we watch the chance for showers as we get closer to next weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower or thunderstorm early then partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Low of 65.

SATURDAY: A sunny and comfortable start to the day. The humidity increases throughout the day with chances for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. High of 86.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The chance for scattered showers is likely overnight. We remain partly cloudy and cool off a bit. Low of 63.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and potentially a rumble of thunder in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise partly cloudy and a bit less humid. High of 81

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 90

Friday’s Low: 61

Precipitation: 0.00″

