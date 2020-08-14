St. Joseph County averaging 50 new coronavirus cases per day

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is now averaging 50 new coronavirus cases per day and its victims appear to be getting younger.

Individuals between age 20 and 29 accounted for 15 percent of all cases in March but nearly 25 percent in August.

There are now 724 active cases in the county.

While it’s clear local leaders aren’t happy with the numbers, it’s still unclear what, If anything, they can do about it.

Two weeks ago South Bend Mayor James Mueller said he would consider further steps he could take to slow the spread of the virus. Today he said he found no viable options beyond the symbolic

“Our response is not adequate it hasn’t been adequate and we’ve got to do more. We’ve got to do better,” said the mayor.

When asked what he would do if he could, Mueller replied: “Those measures we just mentioned. If I could do them and I could wave a wand you know, those are things we’d be looking at, mask enforcement right now. We’d be looking at potentially limiting gatherings, maybe limiting places where spread can occur.”

The stats show coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County aren’t exploding. They’re more like hovering, and then inching up with no clear place to point a finger.

“There’s been a lot of concern about bars and discussion about bars, there’s not a mechanism for, not a clear rationale right now for targeting any specific sector whether it’s gyms or bars or what have you,” explained St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

About the only option local officials have available is to take a step back on the governor’s Back On Track plan for reopening the economy.

