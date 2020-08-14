Advertisement

St. Joseph County averaging 50 new coronavirus cases per day

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County is now averaging 50 new coronavirus cases per day and its victims appear to be getting younger.

Individuals between age 20 and 29 accounted for 15 percent of all cases in March but nearly 25 percent in August.

There are now 724 active cases in the county.

While it’s clear local leaders aren’t happy with the numbers, it’s still unclear what, If anything, they can do about it.

Two weeks ago South Bend Mayor James Mueller said he would consider further steps he could take to slow the spread of the virus. Today he said he found no viable options beyond the symbolic

“Our response is not adequate it hasn’t been adequate and we’ve got to do more. We’ve got to do better,” said the mayor.

When asked what he would do if he could, Mueller replied: “Those measures we just mentioned. If I could do them and I could wave a wand you know, those are things we’d be looking at, mask enforcement right now. We’d be looking at potentially limiting gatherings, maybe limiting places where spread can occur.”

The stats show coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County aren’t exploding. They’re more like hovering, and then inching up with no clear place to point a finger.

“There’s been a lot of concern about bars and discussion about bars, there’s not a mechanism for, not a clear rationale right now for targeting any specific sector whether it’s gyms or bars or what have you,” explained St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

About the only option local officials have available is to take a step back on the governor’s Back On Track plan for reopening the economy.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Elkhart County sees mosquitoes with West Nile virus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
In Elkhart County, some mosquitoes there have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 8 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National Politics

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

Coronavirus

Debate over nationwide mask mandate continues

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden debate mandating masks nationwide