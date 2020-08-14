St. Joe excited about the experience coming back to team in 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are just over a week away from the start of high school football in the Hooiser State, and the St. Joe Indians are ready to play some ball.

St. Joe finished with a 2-10 record in 2019 but they are returning several play makers from last year’s team.

The Indians believe with the experience they have coming back, the wins will come in 2020.

“We played a heck of a lot of people last year so we are actually coming back with quite a bit of experience on all different levels of offense and all different levels of defense,” St. Joe head coach Bryon Whitten said. “We return most of the white dogs up front. We return our running back and our quarterback. We have a lot of guys who have a lot of experience. Even though someone might not be a starter from last year, a lot of the kids were able to play certain roles in certain games. We are coming back with a lot of experience and we are excited to build off of that.”

St. Joe will get some more experience in a scrimmage on Friday at Father Bly Field against Bremen at 7 PM before the Indians season opener next Friday at Heritage Christian.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.